20-year-old nonprofit worker identified in SE Houston murder as police seek suspect 3 months later

Terrance Lewis was gunned down on June 15 as he was heading back to an apartment from a dumpster, HPD said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Terrance Lewis spent a Tuesday in June trying to fulfill the food needs of Houston's homeless population.

He and a friend prepared meals inside the friend's apartment on the city's southeast side two and a half months ago.

The 20-year-old Lewis was about to return to the apartment unit after making a short trip to the complex's dumpster when someone cut his life short with the pull of a trigger.

Police revealed on Tuesday the tragic details behind the young man's June 15 murder at 6215 Tierwester Street as they seek his killer and a reason for why someone dedicated to community service was killed.

So far, the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division has not released a suspect description or a motive.

Investigators, though, released the information about Lewis' final moments with the hope that someone living at the apartment complex can help identify his killer.

In an initial news release, police wrote that Lewis was found in an entryway to an apartment with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The latest HPD information revealed that Lewis was at a co-worker's apartment cooking for homeless people that day.

"(Lewis) was walking back to the apartment when an unknown male suspect fired shots at Lewis from the parking lot of the complex," HPD wrote.

Do you have information about Lewis' killing? You're urged to contact HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600. You can also speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

