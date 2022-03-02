shoplifting

Liquor store workers struggle with suspected tequila shoplifter in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A stunning new video shows the wild escape a suspect made while trying to shoplift bottles of tequila in southwest Houston.

Police shared video of the Feb. 12 incident, which shows the woman grabbing five bottles from 'Tejas Liquor.'

Two employees who saw the woman walk out without paying tried stopping her. The woman was trying to get into a white, four-door Ford Fusion, police said.

The video shows a man who was driving the vehicle get out and try to help the woman escape the employees. During the struggle, the woman's shirt came off but she managed to get into the passenger seat of the car as workers tried to hang onto the vehicle.

Authorities said the woman took five bottles of tequila from the store, but managed to get into the vehicle with four bottles. Police said they are searching for both suspects.
