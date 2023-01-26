HPD looking for suspects caught on video robbing Subway restaurant in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Surveillance video captured frightening moments inside a Subway restaurant in southwest Houston during an armed robbery.

According to the Houston Police Department, on Jan. 5, 2023, two men and a woman entered the business in the 8500 block of Almeda Road at about 7:30 p.m.

Video shows one of the men jump over the counter while the other pulls out a gun and points it at the employees and a customer.

Police said the suspect that jumped the counter then forced the workers to open up the cash registers and demanded the money.

The suspects took the money and personal items from a customer and took off in a small SUV, possibly a dark blue, black, or dark purple Chevy Equinox, police said.

HPD provided the following descriptions of the three suspects:

1. Black man wearing a blue jacket and dark pants.

2. Black man wearing a green jacket and green pants.

3. Black woman wearing a dark jacket and red shorts.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000.

Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

You can track crime and safety across Houston and in your neighborhood, with ABC13's Neighborhood Safety Tracker

