Suspect wanted for robbing southeast Houston cellphone store at gunpoint

Take a good look at the video above. Police said the suspect robbed a cellphone store at gun point and then forced an employee to the back office where he took cash from a safe.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a cellphone store at gunpoint in southeast Houston.

On Sept. 20, an unknown man entered a cellphone store in the 6900 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Surveillance video shows the man walking up to the store employee, pulling out a handgun, and demanding money from the cash register.

That's when the suspect took money out of the cash drawer and forced the employee to the back office, where he removed money from the safe.

The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction. He is described as a Black man between 30 to 36 years old. He had a crew cut haircut, brown and white bandana, white shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding case #1271037-22 is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477 or you can submit a tip online.