Road rage victim, who stopped on Fort Bend Toll Road and died, wasn't looking for conflict, mom says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The young man, who was found shot in his car on the Fort Bend Parkway Toll Road on Monday after a suspected road rage incident, has died.

Keenan Gill was 26 years old.

In an interview only on ABC13, his mother, Kimberly Gill, said he was shot once in the back of the head and died on Tuesday.

The shooting was inside Houston city limits. Kimberly Gill fears that her son's case will get lost in the heavy caseload of HPD detectives, especially with the problems the department is now facing.

"They want us to have confidence in them, then they need to do their job. They need to perform in a way that gives us confidence in them," she said.

Aware of the scandal of the 260,000 cases that were suspended, Gill said only action would change her mind.

"The detective did tell me well, 'I'm trying to do this, and I'm trying to do that.' Don't tell me what you're trying. Tell me what you've done," she said.

Keenan Gill graduated from Prairie View A &M with a communications degree in 2022, his mother said. It was a proud moment for the close family. Now, there is only grief.

"It's very hard. My husband and son, they're not sitting here with me because they're completely devastated," she said.

According to HPD, Keenan Gill was shot by an angry driver. A witness said his car was fired upon multiple times by someone in a black sedan near the Beltway and Fort Bend Parkway Toll Road. His car came to a stop in traffic, and the airbag had been deployed.

"I just hate that that was his last moment on this earth, fighting for his life, being chased, being hunted down for road rage," she said, adding that her son was mild-mannered and did not like conflict.

Now, she wants the shooter to be caught and held accountable. She said she wants her son's innocent face to haunt that killer.

"I want whoever did this to my son to go to jail, and I want his picture to be in that room with him. I want him to see that nice boy's face, that nice young man's face every day and know that that young man is asleep forever because of him."

An HPD spokesperson could only tell ABC13 that his case had been assigned to the Homicide Division.

Keenan's parents' only comfort is that they're able to donate his organs. His mother called it "his last gift to humanity."

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is urged to contact HPD or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

For more on this story, follow Jessica Willey on Facebook, X and Instagram.