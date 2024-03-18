Houston shooting victim stopped on Fort Bend Parkway Toll Road, causing southbound delay, HPD says

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A traffic shutdown on the outbound Fort Bend Parkway Toll Road at Fuqua stemmed from a Houston shooting victim stopped on the roadway, authorities said Monday afternoon.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office initially said that the agency and the Houston Police Department were working an undisclosed scene that caused the southbound toll road to close at West Fuqua Road.

According to the sheriff's office, authorities diverted traffic onto the Sam Houston Tollway.

In a follow-up update, HPD told ABC13 that the scene involved a shooting victim who was wounded somewhere within Houston city limits.

The victim wound up on the toll road, where police have yet to say whether the person crashed or pulled over. Police didn't immediately disclose the victim's condition.

An investigation is ongoing.

