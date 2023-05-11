HPD officer wounded when armed suspect opens fire in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An officer suffered a minor wound when a suspect opened fire in southwest Houston, according to police.

On Thursday, the Houston Police Department tweeted about the shooting at an apartment complex at 10202 Forum Park.

While the officer suffered a minor injury, police said the suspect was not wounded and is in custody. Details about what led to the gunfire exchange were not immediately released.

An investigation is underway into the crime scene.

