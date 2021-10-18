Woman accused of shooting family member to death in NE Houston

At about 2:30 p.m. officers responded to a call in the 12900 block of Sarahs Lane. Police found a man dead on the scene.
Officers learned a woman shot the family member to death.
At this time, the relationship between the man and woman is unknown. It's also not clear what led up to the shooting.
