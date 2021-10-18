man killed

Woman accused of shooting family member to death in NE Houston

Woman detained in shooting death of family member, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman has been detained after police said she shot and killed a family member in northeast Houston.

At about 2:30 p.m. officers responded to a call in the 12900 block of Sarahs Lane. Police found a man dead on the scene.

Officers learned a woman shot the family member to death.



At this time, the relationship between the man and woman is unknown. It's also not clear what led up to the shooting.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
