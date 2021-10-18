Woman accused of shooting family member to death in NE Houston

Our homicide detectives are en route to a residence in the 12900 block of Sarahs Lane in NE Houston for a man found deceased about 2:30 pm.



Preliminary information is a woman fatally shot a family member. She is detained at the scene. #hounews pic.twitter.com/5T9swSi5my — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 18, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman has been detained after police said she shot and killed a family member in northeast Houston.At about 2:30 p.m. officers responded to a call in the 12900 block of Sarahs Lane. Police found a man dead on the scene.Officers learned a woman shot the family member to death.At this time, the relationship between the man and woman is unknown. It's also not clear what led up to the shooting.