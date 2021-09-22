HPD investigating shooting death of man near Texas Southern University

South Central officers are at a shooting scene 2800 Blodgett. Adult male deceased at the scene, possible suspect detained. Assist by TSU PD. 202 pic.twitter.com/e6IvK9fUot — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 22, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas Southern University police are assisting Houston police in an investigation into the shooting death of a man.Houston police said they received a call at 7:23 p.m. Tuesday about a shooting in the 2800 block of Blodgett, near TSU's campus.A tweet from HPD said a man was found dead at the scene and a possible suspect has been detained.It's unclear what led up to the shooting or if the man has a connection to the university.