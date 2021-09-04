dui crash

Driver faces intoxication manslaughter charge in fatal crash

EMBED <>More Videos

1 killed in suspected DUI crash in NW Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man died overnight and a woman was seriously hurt in a crash involving a suspected impaired driver, authorities said.

It happened around midnight on Highway 249 and Breen Drive.

The two were in a car that was stopped in the northbound turn lane of the highway when a southbound pickup veered out of its lane and struck the vehicle, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The passenger in the car was killed, and the driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, deputies said.

The driver of the truck showed signs of being intoxicated, according to investigators.

Investigators said they were not sure if the victim in the crash was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the truck, identified as Donnovan Garcia, will be charged with intoxication manslaughter and aggravated assault.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countycar crashduifatal crashdui crashdwi
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DUI CRASH
Bail jumping charges filed against DWI suspect in deadly crash
Man charged after crash kills 2 in Crosby, authorities say
Man accused of killing 3 in drunk driving crash now a fugitive
All 3 valet workers killed by reckless driver identified
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News