Robbery suspects wanted after being caught on video beating 70-year-old man with his cane

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are looking for two robbery suspects after they say a 70-year-old man was beaten with his own cane last month.

The Houston Police Department released surveillance video showing the Sept. 22 incident in front of a cell phone store in the 8700 block of Tidwell Road.

At about 3:45 p.m., police said the victim was approached by two suspects. One of them allegedly punched the man in the face, causing him to fall.

One of the suspects can then be seen on video forcing the cane out of the victim's hands and beating him with it.

HPD says the suspects took the man's cell phone, cash, and cigarettes before running off.

The first suspect is described as a Black man wearing a white shirt and black shorts, and the second suspect is a Black man wearing a black pullover with brown pants.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call HPD at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000.

For updates on this story, follow Daniela Hurtado on Facebook, X and Instagram.