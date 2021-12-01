hidden camera

Man accused of spying on female roommate with bathroom camera and tracker: 'It's creepy'

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Man accused of spying on female roommate with bathroom camera

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been arrested and charged with putting a camera in the bathroom of an apartment he shared with a female roommate, but that's not all. Houston police also believe the man placed a GPS tracker on the woman's car.

Saman Shams, 39, is out of jail on a personal bond. He is charged with invasive visual recording, a felony, and unlawful installation of a tracking device, a misdemeanor.

Neither Shams nor his court-appointed attorney responded to ABC13's request for comment.

"I'm still freaking out. I don't know how long he's been watching me. I'm really anxious and disgusted," said the 23-year-old former roommate, who asked to remain anonymous.

According to court records, Shams put a camera in the bathroom at the apartment on Schumacher Lane, where the victim rented a room from him. She said she discovered it last week just before she took a shower. It looked like a charger until she opened it up and found a SIM card.

"I took it over here and put it in a reader and saw pictures and videos of myself," she said. "It's weird and it's creepy."

But that's not all. Court records state Shams unlawfully installed a tracking device on the woman's car.



Shams was arrested first for the camera and when he got out of jail, the former roommate confronted him. She shared video of him running away. The ordeal has left her constantly on edge, but she hopes this is a warning for others.

"For other girls and people to just be careful. You don't know. No matter how nice they are, how much you think you trust them, it doesn't matter," she said.

SEE ALSO: How to find hidden cameras in your home share rental
EMBED More News Videos

The ABC 7 I-Team investigates home-share scares and complaints of hidden cameras invading renter's privacy.



For more on this story, follow Jessica Willey on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncrimehidden cameravideo camera
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIDDEN CAMERA
Newly installed camera devices helps police track criminals
Retaliation against Southwest flight attendant no joke: attorney
Southwest denies cameras were hidden in plane bathroom
Man hid cameras in home of mom and daughter, deputies say
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Show More
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
Texas A&M pulls out of Gator Bowl due COVID-19 issues, injuries
Much warmer weather on the way
Restaurants open on Christmas Day
More TOP STORIES News