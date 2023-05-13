A former client of William Abalos is suing the physical therapist after she says he tricked her into feeling his genitals during a session.

Spring physical therapist's client suing after she says he tricked her into gripping his genitals

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A physical therapist who is accused of sexually assaulting at least two women at a Spring clinic is now being sued by one of them.

Reader's warning: The details in this story are graphic. Discretion advised.

William Gregory Abalos, 29, is charged with indecent exposure and invasive visual recording. He was arrested in January after at least two women told police he assaulted them during their physical therapy sessions at Select Physical Therapy on Rayford Road.

On Wednesday, one of the alleged victims filed a lawsuit.

"It's horrendous what she went through," Ed Blizzard, the unnamed plaintiff's attorney, said.

ORIGINAL STORY: Clinic in Spring indicates physical therapist accused of sexual assault is no longer employed

Blizzard said his client is still traumatized. What was supposed to be therapy for a pinched nerve turned into a horrifying experience, he said.

Last December, the woman said Abalos, a newly-licensed physical therapist, took her into a private room at Select Physical Therapy and tricked her into gripping his genitals, disguised in a pillowcase.

"He said he was going to have her do a grip test," Blizzard explained.

Then, she said Abalos touched her feet with them.

"She left as quick as she could, had a panic attack in her car, and called her husband," Blizzard said. "Went back that afternoon to confront him and went to the police the next day."

Blizzard represents two out of at least three women who have come forward.

According to an arrest affidavit, a search warrant found explicit images and videos of unsuspecting patients on Abalos' phone. He was arrested at his fiancé's house in January. Now, the lawsuit states Select Physical Therapy, a company with a number of locations nationwide, is also to blame.

"We're just trying to hold them accountable for their actions and for the harm they've done to these two individuals," Blizzard said.

The lawsuit alleges assault and intrusion by Abalos that caused severe mental anguish. Select Physical Therapy was negligent, it says.

"They're required to train people adequately and supervise them, and we know he wasn't being supervised at this time. We know, for a fact, he was regularly taking women clients into a private room for treatment and that should have been a red flag," Blizzard said.

A representative with Select Physical Therapy offered ABC13 the following: "We don't comment on legal matters."

In January, the company said he was no longer an employee. He is still licensed by the state, according to online records.

No one answered at his home in Spring on Friday. The latest court records show Abalos is out of jail on a $75,000 bond.

For more on this story, follow Jessica Willey on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SEE ALSO: Cypress man convicted of murder and out on parole banned from holding massage therapy license