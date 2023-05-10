Only on 13: Man charged with invasive recording after police say he took photo up woman's dress

Only ABC13 has a League City shopper's story when she says a man followed her only to take violating photos of her.

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A mother shopping at TJ Maxx in League City for her young son said she felt she was being followed and then noticed a man with a phone under her dress.

Eduardo Renteria, 29, of Houston, was charged with invasive visual recording, and according to investigators, he admitted he's been taking inappropriate videos of women for months. This most recent incident happened on Feb. 22 at 3030 S. Gulf Freeway.

"I decided to move down the aisle, and after I moved down, I noticed he was still following me, and he was doing this thing where he would crouch down on his knees," Hailey Chapman said. "He would look at something on a lower shelf, and I just felt it weird."

When she turned around, she noticed he had his phone out underneath her dress. Chapman decided to confront the man.

"I said, 'What do you think you're doing?'" Chapman recalled. "'Why is your phone under my dress?' He said, 'I am sorry, ma'am, I am sorry.'"

She said he walked away and drove off, but a stranger who saw what was happening wrote down his license plate.

League City police arrested Renteria, who is out on a $15,000 bond.

While it's the first time he's been charged, his charging affidavit states he's done this before.

According to the paperwork, Renteria admitted to "taking videos of female's intimate areas for the past two months for self-satisfaction."

Chapman did not want to stay anonymous and decided to speak to ABC13. She explained she felt ashamed at first but wants other women to feel comfortable coming forward, as well as urging them to be aware of their surroundings, knowing this could have happened to someone without their knowledge.

"I feel a sense of empowerment and encouragement that I am able to tell my story," Chapman said. "I feel this happens to a lot more women, and some may not even know. It's one of those things that you don't think it's going to happen to you, then it happens to you. I just want to shed some light to be more aware of your surroundings."

