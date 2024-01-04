Former Spring ISD janitor admitted to putting cameras in school staff bathrooms, records state

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A former Spring ISD janitor at Hoyland Elementary School was arrested for allegedly installing cameras in at least two staff restrooms.

According to documents, 41-year-old Erik Fernando Carreon was charged with invasive visual recording. Records state he admitted to buying cameras and installing them in two bathrooms in an area only accessible to staff members at the school, capturing two women in the restroom.

Details on when the cameras were purchased and installed were not immediately released. However, documents show that Carreon was arrested on Jan. 3.

As the investigation continues, Spring ISD said in a statement that further charges could be filed but did not provide additional details.

Spring ISD released the following statement regarding the incident:

The Spring Independent School District took swift action following the reporting of a recording device at Hoyland Elementary School, which was discovered in an area restricted to staff members.



A suspect was immediately identified, quickly terminated from their position and arrested by the Spring ISD Police Department and booked on a felony charge of invasive visual recording. Further charges could be filed, as the investigation is ongoing.



After a thorough investigation, a staff meeting was held yesterday at the school, and a letter was sent to all parents and staff. Partnering with Harris County Pct. 5 Constable's Office, we were also able to bring in an Electronic Detection K9 to thoroughly search the campus for any other devices, of which none were found.



We have no tolerance here in Spring ISD for criminal acts, especially those that would violate the safety, privacy and well-being of our staff and students. The district is proud of the swift action and vigilance of our campus staff and police department, which brought this incident to a quick resolution.

For more on this story, follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook,Twitter and Instagram.