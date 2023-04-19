HPD asks public for help to identify suspect in SW Houston shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police have released surveillance video of a shooting scene that injured one person in hopes of catching the alleged gunman.

On Wednesday, police shared the video on social media, asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in the shooting that happened at 11:10 p.m. on April 2 at 4288 South Kirkwood Rd.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 Livestream.

Police responded to the scene and found the victim had been injured. An investigation revealed the victim and suspect pointed guns at each other, resulting in the shooting, HPD said.

Surveillance video shows the moment the suspect pulls out a gun, points it, and then fires multiple shots before running off.

The victim, 34, was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man in a dark-colored, long-sleeve shirt.

Anyone with information is urged to contact HPD at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.