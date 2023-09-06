Man wanted for alleged role in shooting death of woman found in SW Houston motel: HPD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 30-year-old man deemed a person of interest in a woman's death has now been charged with her murder, and police are asking for help finding him.

Joshua Zimmerman, also known by the alias Vincent Guerino Juliano, has been charged in connection with the Sept. 2 shooting death of a 23-year-old woman.

On the night of the shooting, at about 8:45 p.m., HPD officers responded to 6868 Hornwood Drive regarding reports of a woman found dead at the motel.

Police arrived to find the unidentified woman with at least one gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into her death revealed the room was rented to Zimmerman and the victim. Witnesses told police they heard screaming coming from the room before a gunshot was fired. Zimmerman was then seen leaving alone.

Initially, police said they wanted to speak with him. But, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, he was charged for his alleged role in the shooting.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call HPD at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS and refer to case No. 125980023.