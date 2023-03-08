Man mad at family sparked NW Houston fire that tore through 16 apartments, document state

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An 18-year-old charged with arson is accused of sparking the immense fire that destroyed 16 apartment units in northwest Houston because he was upset with his family, according to charging documents.

Tuesday's two-alarm fire began at about 1 p.m. at the Flint at 290 apartments at 5915 Flintlock near Highway 290.

Records state the fire began when Jose Espizona-Villanueva set clothes on fire in a closet because he was upset with his family. As a result, the flames ripped through multiple units, displacing 16 families.

SkyEye was over the scene when the complex's roof was engulfed, and crews made efforts to put it out.

As firefighters battled the flames, Houston Fire Department officials said no civilians were injured, and a firefighter was treated for dehydration. But charging documents now add that two firefighters were examined while extinguishing the fire.

Espizona-Villanueva is currently in Harris County jail. He is due in court on Wednesday, records show.

