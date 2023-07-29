Off-duty deputy exchanges fire with robbery suspect in southwest Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Gunfire was exchanged between an off-duty deputy and a robbery suspect Sunday afternoon in southwest Houston, according to police.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 live stream channel.

The Houston Police Department said the deputy was involved in the shooting along Beaudry Drive near Dunlap Street.

It happened when the off-duty deputy was following the suspect, who got out of the car at some point and shot at the officer.

The deputy fired back, but no one was injured, HPD said. The suspect allegedly got away.

The shooting is still under investigation.