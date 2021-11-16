child sex assault

Man wanted by FBI for information into child sexual exploitation investigation

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The FBI is searching for a man who investigators believe may have information on the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

On Tuesday, the FBI shared images of the wanted man. The person, who they have dubbed "John Doe," is a 45-year-old white man, with brown hair, a brown mustache and a brown beard.

According to the FBI, the man was seen in a video with a child in June 2020. An investigation indicated that the video files were made between January 2019 and April 2019.

Anyone with information to provide should submit a tip online or call the FBI's toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).
