Suspect wanted in east Houston Father's Day murder arrested at Brownsville border entry point

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 3:29AM
Suspect in Houston murder arrested at Texas-Mexico border, police say
A man wanted for the June 18 shooting of 30-year-old Nestor Saldana was arrested at the border trying to come back to Texas, police said.

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KTRK) -- The man wanted for a deadly Father's Day shooting was arrested at the Brownsville B&M border point of entry on Sunday, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

Anthony Campos Galvan Jr., 29, was wanted for allegedly killing 30-year-old Nestor Saldana on June 18, 2023.

Police say it happened at the Magnolia Park Apartments in east Houston. Police say there was an argument between the men in the apartment's pool area, but it's not clear what it was about.

The Houston Police Department charged Galvan in July in connection to this murder and requested that everyone keep a lookout for him.

Now, more than two months after the shooting, the Brownsville Police Department said Galvan was stopped by Customs and Border Protection for the outstanding warrant in Houston. They say he was attempting to enter back into Texas from Mexico.

Galvan is currently awaiting extradition back to Houston and is in custody at the Carrizales Rucker Detention Center.

