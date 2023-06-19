WATCH LIVE

Man shot to death after fight at apartment pool in Houston's East End, police say

Monday, June 19, 2023 2:50PM
1 dead after fight at apartment pool in East End escalates to gunshots
Police officers are still looking for the gunman. It's unclear what the men were fighting about.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A fight at an apartment complex pool in Houston's East End left a man dead, according to Houston police.

The deadly shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Sunday in the 7500 block of Avenue C, and police say they are still looking for the gunman.

Officers did not disclose what the men were fighting about. Several neighbors, however, heard the gunshots.

The suspect managed to leave the scene before officers arrived, so if you know any information regarding the incident, you are urged to call the Houston Police Department.

