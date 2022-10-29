Police investigating possible road rage after 2 people shot while driving along I-45 N, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police said they are trying to determine if road rage led to two people being shot along the North Freeway on Saturday.

Houston Police Department officers said the shooting happened at about 2:30 a.m. in the southbound feeder of I-45 N.

A man and a woman were reportedly driving a pickup truck along the freeway when another driver in a black Tahoe collided with them. Immediately after, they started being fired at, HPD said.

Police said the man was shot in the arm and the woman in her leg. They're both expected to be OK.

Officers believe the shooter who got away had a rifle and are trying to figure out if the shooting was, in fact, road rage.

