Father lying in bed shot in face during drive-by in north Houston, police say

Police say the father was inside his home sleeping when the shooting happened, and multiple teenage children were inside the house at the time, too.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A father was shot in the face while multiple teenage children were inside a home during a drive-by on Houston's northside late Sunday night.

At about 11:10 p.m., officers were called to the 1200 block of Hartwick Road near Cardiff Road, where they found a home had been fired on in a shooting.

According to HPD, the father was inside his home, lying in bed, when he was shot. He was taken to the hospital. No information about his condition was immediately available.

Police saw surveillance video and believe the gunshot came from a black four-door sedan before driving away.

The victim had his children inside the home at the time, but nobody else was harmed.

Police don't have suspects or witnesses, but anyone with information is urged to contact Houston Crime Stoppers.

