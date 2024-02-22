HPD asks suspect to come forward after shooting injures 2 teens during fight in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A fight between two groups of teens escalated Wednesday night, leading to two of them being shot, police said. Now, officers are asking for the adult suspect accused of firing his gun to come forward and share his side of the story.

At about 5:15 p.m., Houston Police Department officers responded to a shooting call in the 9600 block of Cullen Boulevard. When police arrived, they learned a 13-year-old girl was shot in the arm, and a 15-year-old boy was shot in the chest.

Upon investigation, police learned two groups of teens had a fight that began at a different location. At some point, both groups ended up at Cullen Boulevard, where the fight continued.

The fight turned physical, and that's when police said some adults came into the picture, with a man firing his pistol once. Police said the gunshot is what wounded both teens.

Both injured teens were taken to the hospital, with the 15-year-old said to be critically injured and the 13-year-old girl stable.

Details regarding what the teens were fighting about were not immediately released, but HPD said it is interviewing witnesses and processing evidence.

Authorities also ask for the suspect to come forward and share his side of the story.