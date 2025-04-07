Judge KP George's finance report shows no loan repayment during timeframe of new felony charges

Fort Bend County Judge KP George says a campaign loan shouldn't have gotten him in trouble, but campaign finance reports say otherwise.

Fort Bend County Judge KP George says a campaign loan shouldn't have gotten him in trouble, but campaign finance reports say otherwise.

Fort Bend County Judge KP George says a campaign loan shouldn't have gotten him in trouble, but campaign finance reports say otherwise.

Fort Bend County Judge KP George says a campaign loan shouldn't have gotten him in trouble, but campaign finance reports say otherwise.

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- Campaign finance reports obtained by ABC13 leave more questions than answers after Fort Bend County Judge KP George was charged with felonies.

On Friday, George was charged with two money laundering charges, and Steve Shellist of the Shellist Law Firm explained what that could mean.

"Where you try to hide the origins of the money in some way, shape, or form, and that money derives from illegal, criminal activity," Shellist said.

Prosecutors said the issue is tied to tampering with a campaign report. The indictment alleges that between Jan. 12 and April 22, 2019, George transferred campaign money to himself in the amount of between $30,000 and $150,000.

ABC13 got the campaign finance report. It shows that during that time frame, George did not document any loan repayment to himself.

There's only one loan repayment documented, for $3,000, which took place in June of that year. We tried to get more information from the DA's office, but we were told facts that would impact the trial couldn't be shared.

While they're keeping quiet, Shellist said prosecutors would've had to share information with a judge to get an arrest warrant.

"There's a document out there that tells us probably 75% of what the state has against him on these new charges," Shellist explained. "We just haven't seen it yet."

The DA's office said it found information that led to the new charges while it looked into George for a fake racism case from last year. In that charge, Prosecutors said his former staffer shared fake racist posts online, and George was aware.

"Documents show authorities obtained cell phones, computers, and documents from George. These law enforcement agents started to go through the documents, and the bank records, and everything else and came up with more evidence that they believe constituted a new crime," Shellist said.

In a statement released on Friday, George said he was repaying himself for a loan he made to his campaign. Political experts say that's not illegal or uncommon.

The DA's office says it's aware of the law, but George is still charged.

George is not scheduled to appear in court until next month, but it may not take long to see him. The Commissioners Court is scheduled to meet on Tuesday.

For updates on this story, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, X and Instagram.