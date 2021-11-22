Motorcycle clubs host Thanksgiving dinner for children whose parents were gunned down in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Over 20 social groups and motorcycle clubs came together to organize a Thanksgiving dinner for three children, whose parents and 6-year-old sister were gunned down in their apartment.
"It hurts so bad, knowing I won't see my daughter and grandbaby," said Manda Lagway, the victims' grandmother.
Donyavia Lagway, 29, Gregory Carhee, 35, and their 6-year-old daughter, Harmony Carhee, were shot and killed inside their apartment on Fondren Road, on June 30.
Now, Lagway has custody of the three surviving children who are 10-, 9-, and 1-year-old.
The 10-year-old daughter, who was also shot, witnessed the brutal deaths of her parents and sibling. She told police she played dead before Facetimed her grandmother.
"When she Facetimed me, she showed me what happened and said, 'Granny, my mom and dad got shot, and I got shot in the arm,'" Lagway recalled. "All I could do was fall to my knees."
Alfreda Franklin organized the event, bringing dozens of people from different motorcycle clubs to show the children they are surrounded by love, especially during the holiday season.
"They lost their mother, their father, and 6-year-old sister," Franklin said. "We are showing these kids we love them."
Lagway said the different clubs have taken her and the children in like family. She says she is grateful for them.
Xavier Davis, 28, was charged with three counts of capital murder.
