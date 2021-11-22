murder

Motorcycle clubs host Thanksgiving dinner for children whose parents were gunned down in SW Houston

Among the survivors is a 10-year-old who played dead after she was shot and managed to call her grandma.
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Over 20 social groups and motorcycle clubs came together to organize a Thanksgiving dinner for three children, whose parents and 6-year-old sister were gunned down in their apartment.

"It hurts so bad, knowing I won't see my daughter and grandbaby," said Manda Lagway, the victims' grandmother.

Donyavia Lagway, 29, Gregory Carhee, 35, and their 6-year-old daughter, Harmony Carhee, were shot and killed inside their apartment on Fondren Road, on June 30.

Now, Lagway has custody of the three surviving children who are 10-, 9-, and 1-year-old.

The 10-year-old daughter, who was also shot, witnessed the brutal deaths of her parents and sibling. She told police she played dead before Facetimed her grandmother.

SEE ALSO: 10-year-old played dead after her sister and parents were killed in SW Houston, family says

"When she Facetimed me, she showed me what happened and said, 'Granny, my mom and dad got shot, and I got shot in the arm,'" Lagway recalled. "All I could do was fall to my knees."

Alfreda Franklin organized the event, bringing dozens of people from different motorcycle clubs to show the children they are surrounded by love, especially during the holiday season.

SEE ALSO: Community members throw benefit to support surviving children in Houston family's murder

"They lost their mother, their father, and 6-year-old sister," Franklin said. "We are showing these kids we love them."

Lagway said the different clubs have taken her and the children in like family. She says she is grateful for them.

Xavier Davis, 28, was charged with three counts of capital murder.

SEE ALSO: No bond granted for man charged in southwest Houston family's murder
