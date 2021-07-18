Community members throw benefit to support surviving children in Houston family's murder

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The community is rallying around a Houston family who lost three of its members, including a 6-year-old child in a shooting, about three weeks ago.On Sunday, several local biker clubs held a benefit to help the surviving children and plan to set up a scholarship fund to make sure they have the support they need now and years down the road."I really thank everyone for coming out here and supporting us at this time of grieving," Mandy Lagway, the children's grandmother said. "I love it. It's wonderful."On June 30, officers with the Houston Police Department responded to the deadly shooting at an apartment complex on Fondren near West Airport.Parents Donyavia Lagway and Gregory Carhee and their daughter Harmony Carhee were shot and killed by who police believe is 28-year-old Xavier Davis. The couple's 10-year-old daughter Lyric was shot in the arm and played dead to save her 1-year-old baby brother, according to police."My baby, she's a hero," Lagway said.After the rampage was over, Lyric FaceTimed her grandmother to let her know what had happened. She told family members that the shooter, who she described as a man wearing a mask, lined up her family members on the couch and shot them each in the head.The community and the bikers honored Lyric at the benefit for her heroic actions that night.The fish and chicken fry benefit was set to continue through Sunday evening outside S&S Sports Bar on Cullen Boulevard."My babies are gone and we cannot bring them back," Lagway said. "But I appreciate everything that is going on."The couple has four kids together, family told ABC13: the 10-year-old girl, the 6-year-old girl who was killed, a 1-year-old baby boy who was uninjured and an 8-year-old son who was away from the apartment with his uncle at the time of the shooting.Davis has been charged with three counts of capital murder for the shooting deaths of Donyavia Lagway, Carhee, and Harmony. He is also charged with shooting Lyric and faces an unrelated charge of aggravated assault for a June incident involving his girlfriend.