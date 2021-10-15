robbery

SE Houston convenience store robbed, leaving 1 person shot multiple times

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A convenience store clerk was rushed into surgery after the employee was shot multiple times during a robbery just off the Gulf Freeway on Friday.

A person believed to be the suspect in the holdup appeared to be in custody not too far from the scene.

According to Houston police, they received an alarm of the holdup at a Conoco station at about 8:45 a.m. in the 8300 block of the Gulf Freeway at Bellfort Avenue.

Police said a suspect wearing a mask left the store and got away in a black vehicle.

Reporting on the robbery, an Eyewitness News crew captured what appeared to be the end of a chase involving a black Ford Focus with Louisiana plates about a mile from the Conoco. A person appeared to be in custody.

Police have not immediately confirmed if anyone was arrested, but ABC13 learned the person is the suspect who tried to get away from officers.

Meanwhile, the clerk had to be taken to the hospital. Police earlier said a tourniquet was applied to the victim before that person was rushed from the scene.



