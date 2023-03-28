Houston father charged with injury to child in 9-month-old son's death, records show

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation into the death of a 9-month-old boy has led to authorities charging his father with injury to a child, according to charging documents.

Michael Fisher, 30, is accused of intentionally and knowingly causing serious bodily injury to his infant son by "inflicting violent acceleration-deceleration forces" on him, records state.

On March 17, Fisher rushed the unresponsive child to Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center from their home in the 3000 block of Woodland Park Drive. Three days later, doctors at the Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital pronounced the child dead.

Fisher was arrested on March 27 for his alleged role in the infant's death, authorities said.

Documents state Fisher caused injury to the 9-month-old by hitting him with and against a blunt object. In addition, documents state he "used and exhibited a deadly weapon."

Some of the injuries on the 9-month-old included extensive bilateral retinal hemorrhage, subdural hemorrhages, and spinal cord hemorrhage.

A medical examiner is still working to determine the boy's cause of death.