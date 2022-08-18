Houston carjacking victim recalls night she thought would be her last, says she's lucky to be alive

The woman told HPD that she was sitting in the driver's seat when the suspect suddenly knocked on her window while pointing a handgun at her and told her to get out of the car.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department needs your help in identifying a man accused of stealing a woman's car at gunpoint in July.

Police said the situation happened at an Exxon gas station on Bissonnet.

ABC13 spoke to the victim Wednesday afternoon after authorities released surveillance video of the crime.

Dunia Calderon said she and a friend stopped at the gas station to get an energy drink. She was waiting in the car for her friend with the doors locked when the suspect approached her vehicle with a gun and banged on the window.

Calderon said the suspect demanded that she get out of the car. She told ABC13 she didn't put up a fight and unlocked her door. That's when she said the man forcefully pulled her from the vehicle and got in.

Calderon said she thought that night would be her last one on Earth. She said that God was watching over her that night and the situation didn't grow into something worse. The material items taken can be replaced but life can't, she said.

Calderon said Houston police recovered the vehicle on Aug. 2, just one month after the armed robbery. The suspect, however, is still on the loose. Now, Calderon hopes someone in the community is able to identify him so he can be held responsible for what he did.

HPD says if you have any information on this crime or who the suspect may be contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477). If your information leads to the arrest and charging of the suspect you could get up to $5,000.

