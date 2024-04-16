Innocent River Oaks neighbor 'horrified' his address used in alleged carjacking of delivery driver

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A pizza delivery driver was pistol-whipped and carjacked after being called to a home near River Oaks where no one ordered a pizza, police said.

A home surveillance camera captured the attack on Dunraven Lane in the Glendower Court neighborhood.

The Houston Police Department woke Michael Olsen at about 1 a.m. on Sunday, asking if he had ordered a pizza and to see his video.

"I was just horrified that something like that would happen at my house and would use my address for such a crime," Olsen told ABC13.

HPD told Olsen that someone called Papa John's on South Shepherd Drive and ordered a pizza at his address Saturday night. It appeared that the driver was set up.

"As the pizza delivery driver got out of his car, he was standing in the middle, I guess, getting ready to ring my doorbell, and they converged on him from side to side. He didn't stand a chance," Olsen said.

The driver was pistol-whipped and held at gunpoint before the robbers, at least two of them, got in and stole his car with the pizza inside, police said.

"I hope he's OK and recovers," Olsen said.

Papa John's declined to comment on the driver's condition. The surveillance video showed him walking away from the scene. Police said he is 20 years old.

Olsen said this crime should be a wake-up call about safety. He has lived in his home for 62 years and cannot recall such a violent attack happening on his street.

