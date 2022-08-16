HPD needs help identifying armed suspect wanted in SW Houston carjacking outside gas station

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department needs help identifying a suspect involved in a carjacking at a southwest Houston gas station.

On July 2, at about 12:10 a.m., a woman was pumping gas at the 9300 block of Bissonnet Street, according to police.

HPD said the woman stated that while she was sitting in the driver's seat, an unknown man suddenly knocked on her window while pointing a handgun at her, telling her to get out of the car.

Surveillance video shows the woman get out of the car and the suspect immediately get in and drive off.

Authorities said the woman's car was found unoccupied on Aug. 2 at the 10400 block of Southwest Plaza Drive.

Police described the suspect as a Black man who is 20 to 30 years old and 6 feet, 3 inches to 6 feet, 4 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a multicolored pullover and black pants.

If you have any information related to this investigation, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000.

Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.