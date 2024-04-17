Another pizza delivery driver carjacked 4 days after similar River Oaks crime, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A second pizza delivery driver was set up and carjacked miles apart from a similar robbery near River Oaks, the Houston Police Department said.

According to HPD, officers were called to Domino's Pizza on Tuesday on Kirby Drive in the Rice Village at about 12:30 p.m.

The caller, a delivery driver, reported he had been robbed of his car and phone while delivering a pizza in the 1700 block of Vassar Street in the Boulevard Oaks neighborhood. The home turned out to be vacant. An employee said the driver was not injured.

Police tracked the driver's vehicle. After a short chase, HPD said one suspect was arrested at Elgin and Napolean streets near the University of Houston. The other bailed out and ran off into a nearby apartment complex.

Tuesday's robbery came a few days after a Papa John's driver was pistol-whipped, held at gunpoint, and carjacked outside a home near Westheimer Road and Shepherd Drive. That robbery was caught on a home security camera at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police have not confirmed whether the two are connected.

