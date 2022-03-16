HPD K-9 alerts bag at Hobby Airport with possible explosives, airport officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A part of Hobby Airport has been evacuated after reports of a possible threat.
According to officials, a call about the report was made at 5 p.m. At the scene, an HPD K-9 unit alerted a bag at the Hobby Airport baggage claim with possible explosives inside.
Authorities said the baggage claim area was evacuated. Officers helped escort people of out the area and are waiting for a bomb squad to arrive and evaluate the bag.
This is a developing story. We will continue to update as more information becomes available.
