HPD K-9 alerts bag at Hobby Airport with possible explosives, airport officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A part of Hobby Airport has been evacuated after reports of a possible threat.According to officials, a call about the report was made at 5 p.m. At the scene, an HPD K-9 unit alerted a bag at the Hobby Airport baggage claim with possible explosives inside.Authorities said the baggage claim area was evacuated. Officers helped escort people of out the area and are waiting for a bomb squad to arrive and evaluate the bag.This is a developing story. We will continue to update as more information becomes available.