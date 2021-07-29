Police investigate man shot in garage of northwest Houston home

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating a shooting that may have been a case of self-defense.
The incident happened at about 4 p.m. Thursday in the 7300 block of Antoine in northwest Houston.
According to police, one man was shot and taken to a hospital in critical condition. The shooter stayed at the scene, and is reportedly claiming self-defense.
Crime scene tape could be seen around a garage where officers were investigating.
No other information about the confrontation or the persons involved has been made available.
