Victim was nearly shot when asking for help after suspect took off with his car, HPD says

HPD are searching for a suspect who they say took a man's car, led police on a chase, and sparked a SWAT scene at an abandoned Red Roof Inn.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are looking for the suspect who stole a car Tuesday afternoon.

Surveillance video shows the moment the car owner tries to stop the car thief from getting away. Running out of a convenience store, he jumped on the hood and held on for a little bit, but then fell off.

Despite this, police said the suspect kept driving.

This all started when the car owner pulled up to the "Korner Stop & Go" convenience store on Walnut Bend Lane. He left his car running, and, less than a minute later, came out to see a man driving off in it.

After the suspect got away, the car owner went back to the store and asked witnesses if they knew the guy who had just gotten away.

Instead of helping the man, police said one person started shooting.

"One of the males became upset because (the victim) was asking about the crime, pulled out a pistol, and fired several shots at (the victim) of the original carjacking," Lt. Larry Crowson, with the Houston Police Department, said.

Police said no one was injured.

The suspect didn't get far before officers spotted him a few blocks away. Once he realized they were onto him, they say he got out of the car and ran to an abandoned Red Roof Inn on West Sam Houston Parkway.

"They thought he ran into a hotel room on the first floor in a breezeway," Crowson said. "They called our SWAT officers, we searched the rooms there on the first floor, and unfortunately, the suspect was not in there. Apparently, he did evade us."

If you have any information that could help with this case, call the police.