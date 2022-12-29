1 wanted, 1 arrested for assaulting, robbing 69-year-old leaving convenience store, HPD says

According to HPD, the victim said he was approached by several men, who began to assault and kick him multiple times after he fell to the ground.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect is in custody, and another is still on the loose after assaulting and robbing a 69-year-old man leaving a convenience store in north Houston, according to police.

The video above is from a previous report.

The Houston Police Department has arrested 37-year-old Joseph Journet and is searching for 22-year-old William Alex-Zander Amaro.

Journet and Amaro are both charged with aggravated robbery of a person 65 years or older.

HPD recently released surveillance video of the robbery at a convenience store in the 1000 block of Booth Street on Dec. 5 at about 11:45 a.m.

The video shows the 69-year-old man walking out of the store when several men approached him.

The suspects reportedly took the man's wallet and cash before driving off in different vehicles.

Police said the man suffered a broken nose and possible concussion as a result.

If you have any information related to this investigation, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers directly.

Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.