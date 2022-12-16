3 men wanted for robbing, beating up 69-year-old man outside convenience store, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police need help searching for three suspects accused of beating up a 69-year-old man before taking his money in Houston's northside.

The Houston Police Department released surveillance video of the robbery at a convenience store in the 1000 block of Booth Street.

On Dec. 5, at about 11:45 a.m., the 69-year-old man walked out of the store when he was approached by several men, according to police.

The victim said the men began to assault and kick him multiple times after he fell to the ground.

The suspects reportedly took the man's wallet and his cash before driving off in different vehicles.

Police said the man suffered a broken nose and possible concussion as a result.

HPD provided descriptions of the three suspects:

Suspect 1: Black man wearing a black hoodie with khaki shorts and a black hat

Suspect 2: Black man wearing a multi-colored T-shirt with gray or black shorts and gray sandals

Suspect 3: Black man wearing a green flannel jacket with red shorts and red sandals

If you have any information related to this investigation, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers directly.

Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

