Suspect on the run 11 months after young girl assaulted while walking to bus stop, records state

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's been 11 months since a young girl was reportedly assaulted while walking toward the bus stop, and her alleged attacker is still on the run.

The incident happened on Feb. 15, 2022, in the Greenspoint area near Northborough and Ruschcreek. The 11-year-old told authorities she was walking to her bus stop from her home when the suspect, identified as 41-year-old Donald Ray Farley Jr., grabbed her by force and took her to some nearby apartments, records state.

The young girl said Farley threw her on the ground at the apartment and sexually assaulted her but she was able to get away, documents state.

Farley has been charged with indecency with a child for the case, and a $5,000 reward is being offered to help find him.

"He is well known to people in that area, and we are hoping the public does what it does best," Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers said. "I'm giving you up to 5,000 good reasons to turn (Farley) in before he harms yet another young girl."