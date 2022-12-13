Up to 7 Harris County court rooms may have had pornography shown on video screens, ABC13 has learned

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Graphic porn videos popped onto several Harris County Court at Law live stream Zoom sessions Tuesday morning, startling judges, lawyers, and staffers.

How the hack managed to happen to multiple courts was the talk of the day within the corridors of justice in Harris County on Tuesday, often accompanied by a chuckle with a wisp of bewilderment.

ABC13 has confirmed that at least three and possibly up to seven of the misdemeanor courts in Harris County were hacked with pornographic videos.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to Zoom court hearings to become commonplace in Harris County's court systems. Judges would turn on a Zoom video link daily, making court proceedings accessible to attorneys and citizens who cannot make it there in person.

In the middle of the docket, the images began popping up on several of the court's video screens.

"I saw 10 or 12 seconds of it, in the middle of the courtroom," Tyler Flood, an attorney who saw the porn, said. "It was crazy. The entire huge screen got taken over by it. The camera was really zoomed in. Shocking!"

Several court coordinators who did not want their names used also confirmed to ABC13 that they saw porn on their computer screens. The coordinators said their judges simply turned off the Zoom, and court continued in real life.

At least one attorney shared an email stating that Zoom sessions for the court she was expected to conduct business in had been cancelled for the day because of the porn hack.

So far, it is not clear how many courts were impacted, but all appear to be in misdemeanor courts. ABC13 has reached out to Harris County's Office of County Administration to see if an investigation is underway.

