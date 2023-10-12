UH lecturer allegedly uploaded child pornography while on campus, prosecutors claim

A math lecturer at the University of Houston, James Chang, was charged with five counts of possession of child porn after being arrested on Tuesday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 is learning more information about a University of Houston professor who was arrested on accusations of being in possession of child pornography.

James Chang, a math lecturer at UH, appeared in court on Thursday after he was arrested on campus on Oct. 10. He has been charged with five counts of possession of child pornography, according to court records.

On Thursday, several allegations were read in court in front of Chang and his parents, who were present in the gallery.

According to investigators, Chang allegedly uploaded 264 images, videos, and collages, which featured victims as young as 8-years-old.

SEE ORIGINAL REPORT: University of Houston lecturer suspended for possession of child porn allegations, police say

On July 11, Google reportedly identified and confirmed that Chang had used his university email, and the images arrived on a cellphone with exact login dates, according to prosecutors.

Records also confirmed that he uploaded the content on campus via UH's network.

While in court, Chang's defense argued that his bond should be lowered to $5,000 per charge based on his non-existent criminal history, and he has never been in trouble along with providing for his family.

ABC13 confirmed that Chang was a tutor for a local company that services K-12 and college students.

Prosecutors also countered that the charges could be upgraded with the passing of a new law that went into effect this year.

The Houston Police Department confirmed they began looking into these accusations in July.

The records state that Chang's bond would stay at $100,000 per charge, totaling $500,000.

As a part of bond conditions, Chang will not be allowed to work as a tutor or with students in any way, documents said.