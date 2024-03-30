Houston Cougars return home to campus after Sweet 16 loss, leaving fans 'sad but optimistic'

The Houston Cougars are heading home after a nail-biting 51-54 loss to the Duke Blue Devils for a trip to the Elite 8.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For University of Houston Cougar fans, the 3-point loss against the Duke Blue Devils Friday night will sting for quite some time, but not just because the season is over

Star player and senior guard Jamal Shead's late first-half injury arguably changed the outcome for the Coogs.

"It was very unfortunate to see one of the top players go down. I had faith in LJ, and the rest would stand up and take the lead, and they did for the majority of it, but you know, they just came up short. It's disappointing, you know, for the city, but it will be ok," Estefania Salazar said.

As fans piled out of the American Airlines Center after the game concluded, there was a sense of disappointment.

"To come to a nail-biter like this, lose one of our great players is devastating," a fan told ABC13.

That sentiment was shared by many Coogs fans who witnessed the 54-51 loss.

"I thought we did very good. I thought we did very well. Proud of the way they played," said David Spaugh.

"I felt like we still had a shot even in the last inbound play. I was like, 'Hey, get the ball in, get into Emanuel Sharp, drop a three, something. I felt like we had a chance the whole way through," Callan Brooks said.

It will sting for a while, Houston, but don't worry, according to the team, they will be back next year!

Sharp missed a three-pointer with four seconds left in the second half, which would have tied the game.

"I'm excited we made it this far. I'm super proud of my Cougars, and we have nothing to be mad about," added Curt Hampton.

With the season now in the books for the Coogs, fans are already looking forward to next season and a return to the Sweet 16.

The team is expected to arrive back at the University of Houston on Saturday around 12: 25 p.m.

Congratulations on a great season, Cougars! #ForTheCity.