'Small number' of UH students impacted by visa revocations, university confirms

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A couple of students at the University of Houston are among several across the state of Texas who had their immigration statuses suddenly revoked, according to the university.

On Thursday, in a statement, UH told ABC13 that a small number of international students have been impacted by Student Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) terminations and visa revocations. Rice University said it does not have any information to share at this time, and Texas Southern University said none of its students have been impacted.

At least 118 international students at Texas universities have had their legal status changed in a wave of removals, according to a report by ABC13's partners at the Texas Tribune.

ABC News says incidents like this happening across the country are part of what appears to be a mass targeting of international students by the Trump Administration over alleged violations of a student's visa or green card conditions.

