Houston City Council passes new rules for short-term rentals

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston City Council unanimously passed its short-term rental ordinance.
After nearly 30 minutes of discussion, council members agreed on more regulations for short-term rentals, or STRs, such as Airbnb or VRBO rentals.
They include not being able to advertise short-term rentals as event spaces.
Owners will have to pay a $275 annual fee, have a 24-hour emergency contact for properties, and have their certification revoked if they receive two or more citations within a year.
However, one city council member warned that this could result in more work.
