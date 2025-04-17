Houston City Council passes new rules for short-term rentals

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston City Council unanimously passed its short-term rental ordinance.

After nearly 30 minutes of discussion, council members agreed on more regulations for short-term rentals, or STRs, such as Airbnb or VRBO rentals.

They include not being able to advertise short-term rentals as event spaces.

Owners will have to pay a $275 annual fee, have a 24-hour emergency contact for properties, and have their certification revoked if they receive two or more citations within a year.

However, one city council member warned that this could result in more work.

On Wednesday, city council could crackdown on short-term rental owners by requiring them to register. However, some fear Houston's budget shortfall will make that ordinance impossible to enforce.

