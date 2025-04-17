Closing arguments begin in trial of former Houston ISD chief operating officer Brian Busby

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After 18 days of testimony, attorneys are presenting closing arguments in the case of the former chief operating officer at HISD and a landscaping contractor accused of conspiring in a bribery scheme.

Brian Busby, who worked his way up from janitor to chief operating officer, and a landscaping contractor for the district, Anthony Hutchison, are charged with conspiracy, bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds, witness tampering and willfully filing false tax returns. Hutchison is facing an additional charge of wire fraud.

In February 2020, both men's homes and offices were raided by FBI agents, including Busby's office at the HISD's administration building.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Trial begins for ex-HISD COO and alleged co-conspirator accused in kickback scheme

Prosecutors accuse Busby of using his influence to steer landscaping contracts at HISD toward Hutchison's company in exchange for cash bribes and hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of renovations to Busby's home

Throughout a seven-year period, prosecutors allege the men defrauded the district of $7 million.

Five others have accepted plea agreements in the case already. Four worked in various maintenance and facility roles at HISD, including Derrick Sanders, Alfred Hoskins, Gerron Hall, and Luis Tovar. Former HISD Board of Education president Rhonda Skillern-Jones admitted to taking more than $10,000 in bribe payments from Hutchison, according to the plea filed in her case.

During the trial, Busby took the stand in his own defense and explained to jurors that he and Hutchison are very close friends. He said the two traveled to Las Vegas several times together to gamble and they won large sums of cash.

Busby said in January of 2020, the two traveled to Las Vegas together, and he won $38,000. Four days before the raids in February of 2020, he won $60,000.

He said he deposited the money in the bank but kept some in the safe at his house.

