Tiny plastic, big impact: How microplastics impact the earth and our bodies

Eyewitness News spoke with the founder of Pristine Sprays about microplastics, where they're found, and how to reduce exposures.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- They're in makeup, groceries, our water, and our bodies. As we celebrate Earth Month, Jessica Oley joined Eyewitness News for a conversation about the tiny plastic particles that we inhale, eat, and drink.

Oley is the founder of Pristine Sprays and said the issue can feel overwhelming, but there are ways to cut down on exposure to microplastics. She warned against using plastic in the kitchen, including some non-stick coated pots and pans. Plastic is also woven through many wet wipes.

Microplastics have been detected in human tissues, including the lungs, blood, placenta, and brain.

"We don't know the exact human health effects our plastics have. We don't really know what to make of it. I definitely think that people should try to limit plastic use wherever they can and only use single-use plastics one time," Dr. Stephanie Widmer, a board-certified medical toxicologist and emergency medicine physician, told ABC News.

There is some evidence that the chemicals in microplastics can negatively affect human health. However, the full impacts are still unclear, and experts say more research is needed.

Microplastics can also disrupt ecosystems, harm wildlife, damage soil, and impact water quality.

