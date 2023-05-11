The 17-year-old is now accused of being involved in a takeover robber at a T-Mobile store weeks before the robbery in Chinatown he confessed to.

Teen accused of paralyzing woman in Chinatown robbery faces new charge for another robbery

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A teenager accused of attacking and paralyzing a woman during a robbery in Chinatown is now accused in another robbery, court documents state.

Prosecutors say Joseph Harrell, 17, was involved in a takeover robbery, holding up employees and customers at a T-Mobile store back in January.

Weeks later, on Feb. 13, Nhung Truong went to a bank in the 9800 block of Blackhawk Boulevard to withdraw a large sum of cash for an upcoming trip, police said.

Harrell is accused of body slamming her after withdrawing the money.

Truong reportedly traveled 24 miles to Chinatown and was followed by Harrell and a woman before being brutally robbed.

That attack was captured on surveillance video.

Harrell's court date for the January robbery charge was set for Thursday, but authorities said he would not show.

