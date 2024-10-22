George Bush Intercontinental Airport opens up new wing of Terminal D after years of construction

George Bush Intercontinental Airport opened the West Pier of Terminal D to international travelers ahead of Thanksgiving.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Tuesday, the George Bush Intercontinental Airport officially opened the West Pier, the length of a 7-story building, of Terminal D to international travelers.

The billion-dollar expansion features six new gates from D1 to D6 that can accommodate bigger planes.

It also has new seating, changing rooms, and a children's play area.

"This new Terminal D-West Pier is more than just an addition. It's a statement about Houston's commitment to growth and innovation," Houston Mayor John Whitmire said. "It boosts our economy by creating jobs, but it also reminds us that we must continue modernizing all our airport infrastructure to meet the high standard this pier has set."

Additionally, the airport is opening all four lanes of North Terminal Road ahead of Thanksgiving. Passengers arriving at Terminals C, D, and E are expected to see less congestion during the holidays as a result.

Construction of the new pier began in November 2019 with the demolition of the old Terminal C-North.

The opening is part of the $1.458 billion IAH Terminal Redevelopment Program (ITRP), which also included the 2023 refresh of Terminal D.

"The Terminal D-West Pier is a game-changer," Jim Szczesniak, Director of Aviation for Houston Airports said. "It truly is a world-class facility, and it not only enhances the travel experience but positions Bush Airport for continued growth. Constructing this during live airport operations, amid record passenger travel, was a remarkable feat."

The next major project, the International Central Processor (ICP), is scheduled for completion in two phases in 2025.

According to Houston Airports, the ICP will feature ticketing, baggage claim and one of the largest security checkpoints in the country, positioning Bush Airport for future international growth.