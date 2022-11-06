Astros fan hit in the head by falling bullet during celebratory gunfire while watching game

The victim was said to be with his family watching Game 6 of the World Series when he said it felt like a hammer had hit him in the back of the head, HPD said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A stray bullet struck a man while he was watching Game 6 of the World Series on Saturday, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officers arrived at the 9300 block of East Avenue O at about 10:20 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found the man had been shot in the back of the head.

Police have said that they believe it was possibly celebratory gunfire since it occurred after the Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1.

The man was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive, HPD said.